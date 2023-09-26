Voyager 2023 media awards

A Capital Letter: Councils are running out of money, it’s not a pretty sight

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
A burst pipe shut off water across a large chunk of Wellington’s CBD earlier this month, with some office workers being sent home. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

It’s appalling Kiwis again appear to be getting sick from their drinking water supply while our politicians dither over water reforms and argue about co-governance.

Yet Three Waters is not really a talking point

