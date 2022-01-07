Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
New Zealand

A brain tumour took most of his sight. Now he cycles at 70km/h

12 minutes to read
Nicholas Jones
By
Nicholas Jones

Political Reporter

The dizzy spells began when Mitch Wilson was 17 and fresh out of school.

He put his ill health down to being "a bit of a teenaged peanut" - drinking too much and "living on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.