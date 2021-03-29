'A bit close to home': Street left reeling by Napier homicide

Police were called to Mersey St, Pandora, Napier, about 1.20pm on Monday. Photo / Doug Laing

Staff at businesses in the "tight-knit" industrial hub along Mersey St say they're in disbelief at the fatal stabbing near the Outlaws Motorcycle Club's gang pad.

A man understood to have connections to the Outlaws was assaulted by what police said was two people at about 1.20pm on Monday.

Scene examinations on the street were completed and cordons lifted on Tuesday afternoon, but those in the area were still reeling.

One woman said the broad daylight attack was "a bit close to home" for many along the busy street in the industrial Pandora suburb.

It is understood that family of the man who was killed work at a business on the street where the attack occurred.

The woman described Mersey St as a "tight-knit street" and said many were still in a state of shock.

One man said it was a busy industrial area, with people just doing their jobs.

Another said it was disconcerting that the "horrific attack" had happened during the day and felt like gang activity was out of control.

The lower half of Mersey St remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with an armed guard posted while scene examinations continued.

Several truck drivers stood waiting near the top of Mersey St until the cordons were lifted after 1pm.

Other Hawke's Bay police were not armed on Tuesday as the attack was believed to be an "isolated incident".

Senior sergeant Sally Patrick says there will be an increased presence while a homicide investigation is undertaken.

After the Taradale gang fight in early 2020 and the drive-by shooting in Ahuriri last month, police were authorised to have temporary carriage of firearms across Hawke's Bay - a decision reviewed daily.

Police said temporary carriage was not in place, and they were following "strong lines of inquiry" in their investigation. No arrests have been made.

Patrick said an increased police presence in the Mersey St industrial area will be in place until further notice.

"We are actively seeking witnesses to this incident," she added.

On Monday, emergency services were called to a premises occupied by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club since a long-standing clubhouse between Battery Rd and Kenny Ave was sold about two years ago.

Police confirmed at about 4.50pm on Monday that a man had died and that a homicide inquiry was under way.

Door-to-door inquiries had been made at businesses throughout the area, including requests for CCTV images, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the Pandora homicide is encouraged to call 0800555111 or 105 and quote file number 210329/1374. This can be submitted anonymously.