90 years on: Hawke's Bay earthquake to be commemorated with events

Ninety-years after the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake, a number of events have been organised to commemorate the sombre anniversary.

On the morning of February 3, 1931, the Hawke's Bay region was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude quake which practically levelled the city of Napier and killed close to 250 people.

The Napier City Council will be holding a remembrance service on Wednesday next week at the HMS Veronica Sunbay Memorial near the Soundshell on Marine Pde.

The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 10.30am and will include a mayoral address from Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

She said it was an opportunity to mark the 90th anniversary of a devastating day for the city.

"The ceremony is an opportunity to [...] honour the lives that were lost and to celebrate the resilience of those who rebuilt the city we know and love today."

Other speakers will include Commodore Mathew Williams, The Maritime Component Commander, Royal New Zealand Navy; David Bamford, a family member of Lachlan Campbell, the commissioner of the rebuild; and Branch President of the New Zealand Red Cross, Tracey Ferguson.

Proceedings will include a wreath laying ceremony and ringing of the Veronica Bell.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre.

Hastings Disrict Council will also hold a commemorative event on the anniversary of the quake at the Hastings City Centre near the Clock Tower starting at 10.30am.

The annual afternoon tea for survivors of the quake will be held on the Sunday, February 7.

Wise said the survivors' afternoon tea paid tribute to all those who experienced the earthquake or helped in its aftermath.

"As time goes by, the memories of that day become even more precious and important to remember, for the sake of future generations knowing the history of our city."

The 21st iteration of the afternoon tea, it will be held at Napier Boys' High School from 2pm to 4pm, and will feature Project Prima Volta, a Napier Boys' High School student guest speaker, and the Veronica Bell.

Earthquake survivors who have previously attended should have received their invitations before Christmas.

Anyone who has changed address, or who has not previously attended and would like to be invited to the survivor's afternoon tea, can contact Anna Eady on 027 260 4159.