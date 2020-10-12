90 year old celebrates birthday with dive from Sky Tower

Bryan Johnson jumped from the SkyTower to mark his 90th birthday. Photo / Supplied

A 90-year-old daredevil has celebrated his birthday with a dive

from 192-metres up

.

Bryan Johnson took the plunge at the SkyJump in Auckland's city centre this morning, watched by his wife of more than 60 years Anne, grandson Vincent and great-grandson two-year-old George.

It follows the pensioner's skydives to mark his 80th and 85th birthdays.

Grandson Vincent said the birthday boy was beaming as he finished the bungy jump.

Bryan Johnson was all smiles after the Sky Tower jump this morning. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"He said it was all over before he even realised it had started," Vincent told the Herald.

"It all went well, the staff were very accommodating - because grandad's a bit hard of hearing - they really went the extra mile."

The blustery weather and scattered rainfall didn't deter Johnson, who drove up to Auckland from Thames this morning for the jump.

Two-year-old George Revell watches his great grandfather take the leap off the SkyTower. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Johnson, a father of five, grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 12, joined the navy at a young age and fought in the Korean War, where he suffered severe hearing damage, his grandson said.

The 90-year-old has lived a life of adventure, doing everything from selling vacuum cleaners door to door to working in theatre and radio, to teaching art at Selwyn college.

Johnson retired in Howick before moving to Russell and then Omokoroa near Tauranga, where he and Anne now live.

Bryan Johnson with his wife Anne, grandson Vincent Revell and great grandson George Revell before his jump of the SkyTower to celebrate his birthday. Photo / Dean Purcell

His grandson said he took up skydiving a decade ago to mark his 80th birthday.

"I think he's always had a love of getting out and having an adventure," Vincent said.

"He's done a lot in his life, so there's a ever-decreasing list of things he hasn't done - so I'm guessing he's finding other ways to go about it."

The fact that the SkyJump is free to do for anyone over the age of 75 was a bonus for the frugal great-grandad, Vincent said.