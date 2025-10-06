Advertisement
New Zealand

$87k salary, $300 a week child support: Mother calls for change

RNZ
7 mins to read

Divorce coach Bridgette Jackson says parents often feel that the child-support formula does not reflect real-life expenses. Photo / 123rf

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

Mother-of-one Melissa says she is facing an impossible situation, required to pay an ever-increasing amount of child support.

She pays nearly $300 a week for her teenage son, on an annual salary of just over $87,000.

“I absolutely cannot afford this,

