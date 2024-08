InterCity NZ has apologised "unreservedly" to an 83-year-old man who was left behind in Kaikōura after he suffered a fall.

The man was travelling from Christchurch to Nelson on Friday when he fell over while the bus had stopped for food in Kaikōura.

His family said he was left behind because the driver saw him as a liability.

An InterCity spokesperson has apologised, acknowledging the company fell short of its standards.