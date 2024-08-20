Advertisement
71 pilot whales die after stranding on Chatham Islands beach

Katie Oliver
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Pilot whales stranded on the beach at Hanson Bay near Owenga, Chatham Islands. Photo / Supplied

71 pilot whales stranded on a beach in Chatham Islands have all died or been euthanised.

The stranding was reported to the Department of Conservation (DOC) around midday on Monday.

The group were spotted in Hanson Bay near Owenga, Chatham Island.

DOC Ranger Cassidy Solomon said refloating was not an option.


“Unfortunately, euthanasia was deemed to be the kindest course of action in this case,” she said.

Police were also advised and assisted DOC in the process.

Pilot whales stranded on the beach at Hanson Bay near Owenga, Chatham Islands August 19, 2024. Photo / supplied
DOC also worked alongside the local community and landowners in their response and is “very appreciative of their assistance”.

Solomon said this type of event is not uncommon on the Chatham Islands.

“Pilot whales are prolific stranders, and this behaviour is not well understood,” she said.

The biggest recorded pilot whale stranding was an estimated 1,000 whales at the Chatham Islands in 1918.








