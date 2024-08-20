71 pilot whales die after stranding on Chatham Islands beach

“Unfortunately, euthanasia was deemed to be the kindest course of action in this case,” she said.
Police were also advised and assisted DOC in the process.
DOC also worked alongside the local community and landowners in their response and is “very appreciative of their assistance”.
Solomon said this type of event is not uncommon on the Chatham Islands.
“Pilot whales are prolific stranders, and this behaviour is not well understood,” she said.
The biggest recorded pilot whale stranding was an estimated 1,000 whales at the Chatham Islands in 1918.
