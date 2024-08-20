71 pilot whales die after stranding on Chatham Islands beach

Pilot whales stranded on the beach at Hanson Bay near Owenga, Chatham Islands. Photo / Supplied

Pilot whales stranded on the beach at Hanson Bay near Owenga, Chatham Islands. Photo / Supplied

71 pilot whales stranded on a beach in Chatham Islands have all died or been euthanised.

The stranding was reported to the Department of Conservation (DOC) around midday on Monday.

The group were spotted in Hanson Bay near Owenga, Chatham Island.

DOC Ranger Cassidy Solomon said refloating was not an option.



