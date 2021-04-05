6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off East Coast

A Geonet map showing felt reports and the location of the earthquake.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck off the East Coast.

The quake had a depth of 22km and GeoNet has described the shaking intensity as moderate.

It hit at 7.37pm, about 120km east of Te Araroa.

A second Easter Monday earthquake, this one a M6.1 in the East Cape region. This was widely felt in the North Island and we have received over 7000 felt reports. See more here: https://t.co/fLuN1EDXGt pic.twitter.com/95MUNeL5mF — GeoNet (@geonet) April 5, 2021

GeoNet said the quake was likely to be an aftershock to the 7.3 magnitude East Cape quake on March 5.

"We expect for there to be further earthquakes in the region, some of which may be widely felt. This is the largest earthquake in the region since an M6.2 on March 6," GeoNet tweeted.

People as far afield as Auckland and the South Island reported feeling it.

A resident of Ōhope in the eastern Bay of Plenty said she felt shaking and her light shades were swinging.

Another person camping in the area described it as a "freaky feeling".

"We are camping in Ōhope and my friend and I felt our chairs sway side to side," Shara said.

"We knew it must be an earthquake. What a freaky feeling."

Defo felt that! Long and rolling here in Whakatane #EQNZ — Mitch Kinney (@MitchKinney) April 5, 2021

Felt that in te aro. #eqnz spooky gentle, rolling — Till (@francistill) April 5, 2021