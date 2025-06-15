Advertisement
New Zealand

$60m Forté Hospital expansion to triple beds, double theatres in Christchurch

NZ Herald
A render of the new Forté Hospital facility in Christchurch from the Peterborough Street entrance.

Groundwork for a major $60 million-plus expansion of Christchurch’s Forté Hospital is under way, with full construction set to begin in November.

The new facility, located next to the existing Forté Hospital on Kilmore St, will triple bed capacity and nearly double the theatre space, significantly boosting elective surgery capability.

