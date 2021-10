The quake. Photo / Geonet

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has struck in between the North and South islands, with thousands reporting to have felt the shaking.

The quake hit 80km north of French Pass at a depth of 149km, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

Bit of a wobble for many of us this afternoon. We hope everyone is feeling ok after that. Remember, Drop, Cover and Hold is the right action to take in an earthquake. #eqnz https://t.co/cRnICNmzG7 — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) October 12, 2021

Almost 10,000 people reported feeling the shaking - with some as far away as Mt Ruapehu.

Of these, 873 said the shaking was "moderate" and 4852 reported it as light.

