Weldon Perrett was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision and ordered to pay the victim $500 emotional harm reparation. Photo / 123rf

Weldon Perrett was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision and ordered to pay the victim $500 emotional harm reparation. Photo / 123rf

A 501 deportee who fell and dropped the food he was carrying went on to punch a good samaritan who tried to help him.

Weldon Christian Alec Perrett, 30, was at the Rototuna Shopping Centre on December 6 last year when he fell outside Anytime Fitness.

The victim saw what happened and asked if Perrett wanted any help. Perrett responded by getting angry and punching the man twice in the head.

Other members of the public intervened and police were called. They soon found Perrett on nearby Thomas Rd.

While heading back to the station, Perrett spat at one of the officers and tried to kick another, who was driving, multiple times in the back of the head.

Perrett was deported from Australia in March 2020, with Judge Marshall noting he didn’t have much support in New Zealand.

However, he had since engaged with the Salvation Army and now seemed “motivated and engaged”. He had enrolled in a Salvation Army programme.

“I think you’ve been in the fog for a long time now, probably due to alcohol and substance abuse. You haven’t really been living in your life. You’ve just been reacting to situations.

“It would be easy at this stage to impose an electronically monitored sentence ... or jail.

“[But] there is some sign ... that you want to make changes.

“This is probably the first and only opportunity for a long time that you are going to have to do that.

“If you don’t turn things, you are just going to keep sitting where you are now. You are still young enough to make some changes and have a good long life ahead of you.”

The judge ordered a $500 emotional reparation harm payment for the victim.

“You gave him a nasty fright and hurt him for no reason, so you should make it up to him,” Judge Marshall said.

Perrett was also sentenced to 12 months’ intensive supervision on charges of assault and assaulting police. The sentence would be judicially monitored, resulting in Judge Marshall receiving three monthly reports on Perrett’s progress.