4.6 magnitude earthquake felt by thousands in lower North Island

Thousands were jolted awake this evening after a 4.6 magnitude quake near Wellington. Photo / Supplied

A 4.6 magnitude quake jolted the lower half of the North Island on Sunday night, with thousands reporting feeling it.

The quake struck 10 km southwest of Paraparaumu at 10.41 pm this evening, according to GeoNet.

GeoNet described the shaking as “moderate” and said it had a depth of 40km.

As of 10.50 pm, close to 19,000 people had reported feeling the quake, with the majority of those feeling a “light” shaking.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office confirmed on social media there was no tsunami risk.

GeoNet also posted a reminder to social media explaining “that earthquakes can occur anywhere in New Zealand at any time”.

“In the event of a large earthquake: Drop, Cover and Hold,” it wrote.

