4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Hawke's Bay awake

Thousands reported feeling the earthquake centred in Hawke's Bay at 6.35am this morning. Photo / GeoNet

A tremor measuring 4.3 has rocked the centre of the North Island this morning.

The quake, located 10 km south-west of Hastings, jolted the region at 6.35am.

More than 3600 people have reported feeling the tremor which was 35km deep.

Geonet said the shaking was light and close to the epicentre.

It said the tremor was likely felt in Dannevirke, Feilding, Hastings, Hunterville, Napier, Pongaroa, Porangahau, Taihape, Turangi, Waipukurau, Wairoa, and surrounding localities.

Hawke's Bay locals have posted about the quake saying the certainly felt it.

"Nothing light about that!" posted Heather Brunsdon.

"Well, that's one way to way up on a Thursday!" posted the Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

"It felt bigger than 4.3 in Havelock North," posted April Halton.

The quake was a few minutes after the latest of several shudders that have hit Pōrangahau, 45 kilometres south of Waipukurau, in Central Hawke's Bay.

At 6.32 AM, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt in Pōrangahau. It was 16km deep, and within 5 km of the coastal settlement.

It was the fourth earthquake in 12 hours for Pōrangahau, which also experienced quakes at 11.05pm last night (2.3), 7.18pm (4.2) and 6.56pm (3.0).

The quakes were 13km to 15km deep.