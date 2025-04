A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 5km north of Upper Hutt at 12.16AM. Photo / GeoNet.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 5km north of Upper Hutt at 12.16AM. Photo / GeoNet.

Residents at the bottom of the North Island were awakened by a “jolt” overnight after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Upper Hutt.

GeoNet reported the quake struck within 5km of Upper Hutt at a depth of 20km just after midnight.

It described the shaking as moderate.