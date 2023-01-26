Royston Health Trust chair Jacqui Gray with HBCFCT's Greg Howie at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A $400,000 donation has been made to fund free swimming and water safety lessons for Hawke’s Bay children.

It comes after one of New Zealand’s worst years on record in 2022 for drownings - with almost 100 deaths reported across the country.

The first month of 2023 has also been marred by drowning tragedies in places like Auckland and the Coromandel.

A year-long water safety and learn to swim pilot programme has now been announced based at the new Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre in Hastings, offering free lessons to an estimated 6000 primary school students.

It has been created by the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust (HBCFCT) and funded by a $400,000 donation from Royston Health Trust.

It is hoped it will help save lives in the future.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre was opened last year. Pictured is Bruce Mactaggart, who was a big part of the new pool project. Photo / Warren Buckland

Royston Health Trust chair Jacqui Gray said the programme was an important investment.

“By making learn to swim and water safety free, it ensures that families that struggle to afford learn to swim classes for their children now have free access.”

HBCFCT commercial and partnerships manager Greg Howie said 6000 primary school students aged from 5 to 13 will get free access to the programme.

“We know that many children get taught to swim in a pool to varying confidence levels but aren’t taught the risks of swimming, especially in open waters such as the sea, rivers and lakes, all of which Hawke’s Bay is renowned for.”

Howie said it was a “ground-breaking programme that undoubtably will save lives”.

Already over 3000 students are enrolled and children will receive eight lessons over eight weeks.

Primary and intermediate schools across Hawke’s Bay have been invited to participate. Classes start in the first school term.

Schools can enrol by emailing a registration of interest to contact Ally Hislop at ally@hbcfct.org.nz.