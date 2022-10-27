Supercell storm clouds with intense rain in Lithuania.

Four out of five households in Aotearoa are not prepared for a natural disaster, according to new data.

The research from Stats NZ revealed that just 21 per cent of people lived in a household that was classed as “prepared” for a natural disaster.

This means having enough food and enough water for three days and a household plan – like where to evacuate and how to contact each other.

“While most households had enough food, only around half had enough water,” wellbeing and housing statistics manager Sarah Drake.

“In the event of a disaster, households should have enough water for three days, which is at least nine litres for each person.”

Wellington was the most prepared with 36 per cent of households having basic preparations in place and Auckland was the least prepared – just 14 per cent of houses were equipped.

Preparedness increased significantly between 2008 and 2012, almost tripling but has since dropped to just 25 per cent in 2021 as compared to 40 per cent in 2012.

“Following the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, more households were prepared for an emergency, but 10 years later, preparedness has dropped,” Drake said.

Young people are less likely overall to be prepared, as are renters but a third of those in rural areas were prepared. Conversely, just 19 per cent of people in urban centres were ready.

Emergency preparedness has increased among Māori with 48.6 per cent of Māori saying they had enough water for three days and 80.4 per cent saying they had enough food for three days - an increase from 38.0 per cent and 72.6 per cent in 2014 respectively.







