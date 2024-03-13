Nervous passengers depart Auckland after Latam flight incident, Police investigate discovery of a body floating in Gulf Harbour and why card spending has tanked in recent months in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / RNZ

An intoxicated fleeing driver has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an Auckland car dealership and driving recklessly before running out of fuel on the motorway.

Police said the 36-year-old man approached a staff member at a car dealership on Great South Rd in Epsom about 7.30pm yesterday and stole their keys and vehicle.

Police tracked the vehicle using motorway cameras.

“Working with the Joint Traffic Operating Centre, we were able to observe its movements heading north along State Highway One and over the Auckland Harbour Bridge,” Waitematā East area response manager Senior Sergeant Andrew Hawkins said.

The vehicle was not pursued due to its dangerous driving.

The vehicle left the motorway at Onewa, where it was spotted by the Eagle police helicopter, Hawkins said.

It was seen speeding around the Northcote area, before heading back toward SH1 and driving north.

The vehicle ran out of fuel on the motorway, near Silverdale.

“Eagle observed the vehicle slow down dramatically, and it pulled up on the shoulder of the motorway and stopped,” Hawkins said.

The man was arrested without further incident.

A 36-year-old man was to appear in the North Shore District Court today, on a range of charges, including vehicle theft, driving with an excess breath alcohol limit and operating a motor vehicle recklessly, police said.

The car dealership staff member was left shaken but uninjured by the incident.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.