Fire at Kaimaumau from Rangiputa. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

Five helicopters are currently in the air working to contain a 300-hectare blaze in Northland.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed crews have been in the air since around 1.30pm, working to douse the large bushfire on Norton Rd, off Kaimaumau Rd.

Up to seven helicopters have been in the air today and around seven ground crews are at the fire to assist.

The spokesman said at this stage, the fire looks as if it will continue to burn for some time.