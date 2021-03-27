300ha blaze near Broken River in Canterbury under control

The Broken River Hut where a fire broke out on Friday. Photo / Supplied

A scrub fire in Canterbury's high country is finally under control after reaching 300 hectares in size.

Fire crews had been battling the fire near Broken River since about 12.45pm on Friday.

Firefighters will remain at the scene this morning dampening down hotspots.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire is near the Broken River Hut but the hut has not been damaged.

"Crews are working very hard to keep the hut protected."

At its peak, six helicopters were on site.

Meanwhile, a fire near Motueka River in the upper South Island burnt through more than 20 hectares.

It started about 5pm on Frudat near West Bank Road after a burn off got out of hand.