2degrees has admitted to overcharging customers who paid their bills yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

2degrees has admitted to overcharging customers who paid their bills yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

2degrees has admitted to overcharging customers who paid their bills yesterday, with some people complaining that hundreds of dollars have been taken from their accounts.

The broadband company took to social media this evening to assure customers they were aware of the issue and that their team was " working hard to have this sorted as quickly as possible, and all incorrect charges will be refunded."

Christchurch mum Gabby Taylor said they were overcharged by double the amount of the normal monthly bill, draining her bank account.

She said she is now struggling to feed her three children as a result.

"They took it out twice within 10 minutes of each other, literally everything out of my bank account," Taylor said.

Taylor was on the phone with them for an hour and a half, but at this stage, there was no estimated time she could expect to see her money returned to her account.

2degrees has since said they will be refunding customers in full later this evening, but Taylor said this isn't enough to stop her switching providers.

"I have had nothing but problems with 2degreess over the last year, I will definitely be changing after this."

Other customers took to social media to share similar stories of frustration due to the extra charges.

"Can't go buy nappies that I need for my child. Beyond angry right now," one person wrote.

"So my credit card declines for my grocery order because you've taken $193 from my account - how am I supposed to feed my kids? With phone credit?!" another wrote.

2degrees has been approached for comment by the Herald.