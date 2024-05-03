Voyager 2023 media awards
Jaydyn Barnett, 29, suddenly in Middlemore Hospital, family lays complaint

Isaac Davison
By
3 mins to read
Jaydyn Barnett, 29, was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital after falling off a horse in Maketū, Bay of Plenty. He died suddenly while recovering at the hospital and his family has laid a complaint about his care.

Middlemore Hospital has defended its care of a young man after he died suddenly in one of its wards.

The family of Jaydyn Barnett has laid a complaint with the Health Advocacy Service after his death in January.

