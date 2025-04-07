The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is urging everyone to check any bathroom heaters they have and remove them if they are included in last year’s Serene heater recalls. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand
In 2024 WorkSafe’s Energy Safety investigations found Serene bathroom heater model S2068 to be unsafe, and models S207T and S2069 have been found to be non-compliant with safety standards.
MBIE is aware of approximately 28,000 of the heaters still in properties across the country, despite a compulsory recall and a prohibition to use.
Fire officials advise using bathroom heaters only briefly and inspecting for faults.
The public is being urged to check their bathrooms and stop using certain Serene heaters amid ongoing concerns around fire risk.
WorkSafe issued a prohibition of sale and use notice on the Serene S2068 heaters in February 2024 due to safety concerns, including overheating and a design flaw that makes it dangerous when left on for extended periods.
A year since the recalls, The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) say they are aware of approximately 28,000 Serene S2068 Heaters still in properties across the country, and these heaters pose “a significant risk to lives and property.”
“So far, since the recall was announced last year, around 16,000 heaters have been decommissioned by electricians or returned to the store they were bought from,” MBIE spokesman Ian Caplin said.
As of January 2025, there have been 19 reported fires associated with Serene model S2068. Officals warn with a number of recalled units still in New Zealand homes, this number could rise.
“We know over Christmas there were two fires because of these heaters, and as the heaters get older and the known issues inside them get worse, and as we get into colder months, we are likely to see more and more fires occur,” Caplin said.
“Don’t let the next fire be in your home. We urge you to check your bathroom, your parents’ bathrooms, your rentals, your hotel or motel’s bathroom, wherever you find yourself.”
The notice prohibiting the sale, use or installation of the Serene Classic S2068 wall mounted bathroom heater, manufactured in March 2021 described the model as follows:
all-mounted fan heater with step-down thermostat with pull-cord on-off switch, for fixed-wired installation in bathrooms and similar locations,
Mirror polished stainless steel metal shell with die cast grille,
Dimensions: 300 mm wide, 210 mm high and 110 mm deep.
The prohibited S2068 appliance has a serial number in the following ranges:
VH145173 – VH147003,
VK154294 – VK160567, or
WF167045 – WF1688874.
The model number of Serene bathroom heaters can be found on a sticker that is placed on the top of the unit.
MBIE say if you find a S2068 Serene Heater, “turn it off, don’t use it, and contact the supplier it was bought from.”
Caplin also warned that discussion with the Insurance Council suggest “that a fire that occurs from these heaters may not be covered by your home insurance if you do not act on the recall guidance, so keeping them in your homes not only risks lives, but your savings too.”