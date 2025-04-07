“So far, since the recall was announced last year, around 16,000 heaters have been decommissioned by electricians or returned to the store they were bought from,” MBIE spokesman Ian Caplin said.

As of January 2025, there have been 19 reported fires associated with Serene model S2068. Officals warn with a number of recalled units still in New Zealand homes, this number could rise.

“We know over Christmas there were two fires because of these heaters, and as the heaters get older and the known issues inside them get worse, and as we get into colder months, we are likely to see more and more fires occur,” Caplin said.

“Don’t let the next fire be in your home. We urge you to check your bathroom, your parents’ bathrooms, your rentals, your hotel or motel’s bathroom, wherever you find yourself.”

Serene bathroom heater models S2068 have been banned to the potential risk of fire. Photo / Consumer Protection

The notice prohibiting the sale, use or installation of the Serene Classic S2068 wall mounted bathroom heater, manufactured in March 2021 described the model as follows:

all-mounted fan heater with step-down thermostat with pull-cord on-off switch, for fixed-wired installation in bathrooms and similar locations,

Mirror polished stainless steel metal shell with die cast grille,

Dimensions: 300 mm wide, 210 mm high and 110 mm deep.

The prohibited S2068 appliance has a serial number in the following ranges:

VH145173 – VH147003,

VK154294 – VK160567, or

WF167045 – WF1688874.

The model number of Serene bathroom heaters can be found on a sticker that is placed on the top of the unit.

The models have been linked to two fires in Christchurch in January. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

MBIE say if you find a S2068 Serene Heater, “turn it off, don’t use it, and contact the supplier it was bought from.”

Caplin also warned that discussion with the Insurance Council suggest “that a fire that occurs from these heaters may not be covered by your home insurance if you do not act on the recall guidance, so keeping them in your homes not only risks lives, but your savings too.”