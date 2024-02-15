The man had been driving a BMW along Otiria Rd in Moerewa when the car failed to turn a corner. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The man had been driving a BMW along Otiria Rd in Moerewa when the car failed to turn a corner. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A 24-year-old man died after his car failed to make a corner and rolled on a remote Far North road.

The death is the second to occur on Northland roads in the past four days.

Northland Serious Crash Unit investigator Steve Chamberlain said the man was driving a BMW along Otiria Rd toward Moerewa on Wednesday night when it failed to make a corner and hit a culvert, throwing him from the car.

Police believed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade responded alongside Hato Hone St John, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - which was stood down - and police.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene for about four and a half hours.

Chamberlain said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

The man’s death takes Northland’s road toll to eight for the year, and follows a fatal logging truck crash on Monday south of Whangārei.

A 54-year-old man died after the logging truck he was driving crashed into trees on a bank on Mangakahia Rd in Tītoki.

Serious crash unit analyst Jeff Cramp said the driver died at the scene from critical injuries received when the truck crashed head-on into trees.

Police were still investigating the crash but understood the truck had crossed the centre line and road before crashing into the bank. The cab was completely destroyed.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.



