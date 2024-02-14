The Serious Crash Unit is currently investigating the crash which occurred on Wednesday in Moerewa. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Serious Crash Unit is currently investigating the crash which occurred on Wednesday in Moerewa. Photo / Tania Whyte

One person died yesterday following a single-vehicle crash in the Far North.

The crash on Wahamati Lane in Moerewa was reported to police just before 10pm on Wednesday.

Police said the person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency Spokesperson said the Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the crash after an initial report of a car rolled.

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle as well as police also attended.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the circumstances are now underway, police said.

Spokeswoman Anna Thompson said police left the scene at 2.30am.

“Police extend our condolences to their friends and whānau at this time,” Thompson said.

