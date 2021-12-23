21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder following death of 10-month-old baby in Auckland

The 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man with murder following the death of 10-month-old baby Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

Baby Chance tragically died in Starship hospital last Friday evening after sustaining what police believe to be non-accidental injuries.

The 21-year-old man is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court tomorrow.

Police's sympathies continue to be with Chance's whānau at this extremely difficult and tragic time.

Police are unable to comment further as this matter is now before the courts.