The Country’s host Jamie Mackay has been named among the finalists for the 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards.
Mackay, who recently celebrated 30 years of The Country, is up for the Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand’s Primary Industries Award.
The Primary Industries New Zealand Awards are open to individuals, teams and companies from any producer groups working in, or supporting the primary sector.
The awards are also an opportunity to celebrate and recognise innovation, excellence, collaboration and success across the primary industries.
The awards website says the Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand’s Primary Industries Award recognises the efforts of one of its own.
“This award will go to a long-standing hero who has continuously supported both their rural community and their given rural industry with commitment and dedicated service.
“The winner of this award consistently supports their local community and goes above and beyond for others in times of extreme and challenging times.”
Mackay is up against former Horticulture NZ president Julian Raine and deputy secretary of trade and economic for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Vangelis Vitalis.
Mackay said he was surprised to be a finalist and was “just happy to be mentioned in the same breath” as Raine and Vitalis.
“They’re both legends in their own fields and their accomplishments far outweigh mine,” he said.
“I told my wife this morning that I was a finalist and she said, ‘that’s lovely dear, who are you up against?’
“I said it was just some bloke who negotiated the FTAs with the UK and EU and the other one built a dam when he wasn’t busy running Hort NZ.
“She burst out laughing.”
The 2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards winners will be announced at a function at the Tākina Wellington on July 2.
2024 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards finalists
Emerging Leader Award
Claire Williamson - Velma & Beverley
Jordi Hoult - Ministry for Primary Industries
Sam Waugh - Donald’s Farm
Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand’s Primary Industries Award
Julian Raine - dairy and horticulture farmer/grower
Jamie Mackay - Presenter, The Country, NZME
Vangelis Vitalis - deputy decretary of Trade and Economic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Champion Award
Warren Parker (posthumous)
Pāmu Farms of New Zealand
Dr Stuart Davis, LeaderBrand Produce
Cameron Taylor, Taylor Corporation
Team & Collaboration Award
Ashna Khan - Agrisea
Tanya Pouwhare - New Zealand Ethical Employers
The organisations for the CRA3 lobster biotoxin response - Ministry for Primary Industries, Seafood Standards Council, New Zealand Rock Lobster Industry Council, Crayfish Area Management Committee, Licensed Fish Receivers.
Science & Research Award
ESR Groundwater Team and DairyNZ
Dr Gale Brightwell - AgResearch – for the food integrity team
Paul Dalziel - Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit, Lincoln University
Technology Innovation Award
Liam Beattie - bidr
Samantha Tennent - WelFarm
John Schol - Farm 4 Life Hub.
Food, Beverage and Fibre Producer Award
New Image International - Repost
Southern Pastures/Lewis Road Creamery
Guardianship & Conservation Award (Kaitiakitanga Award)
Dr Adrian Cookson - AgResearch for the eDNA Water Quality Team
Damien and Jane Roper - farm owners
Anna Benny - Otago South River Care for the Catchment Collective Team
Celebrating a Rural Hero of the Year
Alastair Macgregor - Farmy Army
Craig Hickman - DairymanNZ
Cara and John Gregan - Suporters of Meat the Need.