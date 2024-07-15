This Waihī Beach home has been awarded the Supreme House of the Year Award at the 2024 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

This Waihī Beach home has been awarded the Supreme House of the Year Award at the 2024 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

A Waihī Beach home has won the Supreme House of the Year Award at the 2024 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The home, built by Shaw Builders, also won the Pink Batts Craftmanship Award, APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, New Home over $4 million category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, Gerrand Flooring Lifestyle Award, and a Gold Award.

In a statement today judges said they were “captivated by this beautiful home that exemplifies building excellence and remarkable architecture”.

“Built with unparalleled precision to meet stringent design requirements, this beautiful home by Shaw Builders exemplifies building excellence and stands apart due to its remarkable architecture,” judges said.