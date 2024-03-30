Auckland police carried out a major operation overnight, which car enthusiasts are calling the "Auckland invasion." Hundreds of enthusiasts traveled across Auckland, and police targeted them at each location they gathered. Video: Hayden Woodward

At least 200 cars involved in illegal street racing have been targeted in a massive police sting across Auckland which led to the arrest of five people so far.

The racers involved have dubbed the operation the “Auckland invasion” and have reported having multiple vehicles seized, green-stickered and towed.

Two cars attempted to flee from police, which led to cars being spiked and people arrested early this morning.

The 200 cars splintered into small groups across Penrose, Onehanga and Westgate when police attempted to shut the meet down.

An NZME photographer on the scene in Avondale at 1.45am said police arrived from all directions.

Auckland police carried out a major operation overnight, targeting illegal street racing. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Hundreds of vehicles managed to get away before police blocked off Jomac Place, with vehicles revving and tooting but all seemed very co-operative with officers.

The Herald understands at least one arrest was made, and a vehicle was towed from this location.

It was a similar scene at the Concourse in Henderson, where police checked every vehicle for any illegal modifications.

Police checked hundreds of vehicles at various stops across Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said a car blew through a red light on Bush Rd in Albany, failed to stop for police and fled at 12.15am.

The three people in the car were arrested when the vehicle came to a stop on Henderson Valley Rd.

Three men aged 16, 18 and 20 are due to appear in the North Shore District Court this week.

Police brought a vehicle "driving dangerously" to a halt yesterday during the sting operation. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Another vehicle was spotted in Karaka around 3.20am driving dangerously and continuing towards West Auckland.

That vehicle was stopped by police on the Rosebank off-ramp and the two occupants were arrested. There is no information so far on the charges they will face.

