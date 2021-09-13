20-year-old man dead after head-on crash in Christchurch

A man has died after a head-on crash in Christchurch last night.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Sumner Rd shortly before 11pm on Monday.
Superintendent Lane Todd said it appears one vehicle has crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle travelling in the other direction.
A 20-year-old male died at the scene, and two other people were injured, he said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Police specialist teams attended, and investigations are continuing."
Read More
- One dead, two injured after Wellington car crash - NZ Herald
- Truck rolls, fires, and a damaged bridge: Hawke's Bay crashes stretch emergency services, close...
- One seriously injured as crash at Devil's Elbow closes State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairo...
- Wellington police investigating possible charges in crash which caused death of teenage girl
A St John spokesman said three ambulances were sent to the scene last night.
Two patients were transported to Christchurch Hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries.