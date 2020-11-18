18-year-old tramper missing since Saturday has been found

Blake Walker has been missing since Saturday. Photo / Supplied

A tramper that had been missing since Saturday has been found.

Blake Walker, 18, had been missing for five days while on a hike in Southland.

A family friend confirmed Walker has now been found and is "fine".

His last contact was at 1.30pm on that day, it is thought he could have been at Tihaka Beach out of Riverton.

It was thought he could have headed north on the Te Araroa trail into Longwood Forest or hitched a ride from Invercargill to Riverton, the family friend said.

Walker started the trail from the top of the North Island and got as far as Arthur's Pass when lockdown meant he had to stop.

He decided to complete the trail from the bottom of the south and work back up to Arthur's Pass.

Police along search and rescue looked for him, the family friend said.

At the time, the family friend said it was very much out of character for Blake.

"He has been in regular contact the whole time he has been on the trail."

A police spokeswoman said officers made inquiries after Walker was reported overdue from a tramp along the Te Araroa Trail.