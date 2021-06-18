18 projects on Christchurch's Riccarton Road and surrounding streets over next few months

Christchurch's Riccarton Rd. Photo / Supplied

The Christchurch City Council will have three contracting companies working on 18 projects on Riccarton Rd and surrounding streets over the next few months.

The major work will last until March 2022, while some will take about a month or two to complete.

Christchurch City Council general manager infrastructure, planning and regulatory services Jane Davis said they will be replacing old water and wastewater pipes in the area, installing new cycleways, and upgrading intersections to make them safer.

She said the work is going to be disruptive but it "makes sense" to do it all at the same time.

"Our contractors will be working hard to get everything completed as soon as possible so they can get out of people's way.

"We will have temporary traffic management plans in place to ensure that traffic flows through the Riccarton area are maintained."

She said people travelling through the suburb may experience some delays and the council thanks everyone for their patience.

One of the biggest projects contractors are working on is replacing the water and wastewater pipes underneath Riccarton Rd, between Matipo St and Hansons Lane.

The work on the pipes that are very old and at the end of their life will begin shortly and is likely to be completed in March 2022.

This coincides with the realignment of the intersection of Riccarton, Ilam and Middleton Rds and the upgrading of the intersections of Riccarton/Waimairi Rds and Riccarton/Wharenui Rds.

Contractors also in the Riccarton area are working on the South Express Cycleway and the Nor'West Arc Cycleway which will be completed in the spring.

Davis said if you live on a street where work is underway, you will receive a notice in your letterbox with more information before any construction starts.

Other projects in Riccarton include:

• Replacing the old water pipes underneath Deans Ave, Waimairi Rd, Puriri St, Maidstone Rd, Ilam Rd, Wharenui Rd, Wainui Rd, George St and Division St.

• Replacing the old wastewater pipes underneath Weka St, Tui St, Totara St, Puriri St, Wharenui Rd, Field Tce, Balgay St, Milnebank St and Karamu St.