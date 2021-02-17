1.6kg of cannabis seized in Queenstown, 25-year-old arrested

A 25-year-old Queenstown man is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday after police recovered about $24,000 of cannabis from his property yesterday.
Sergeant Bridget Martin, of Queenstown, said officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch seized about 1.6kg of the class C-controlled drug following yesterday morning's search.
The man has subsequently been charged in relation to possessing cannabis for supply.
Read More
- 'I was too scared to move': Alarming reports of drug reactions at New Year festivals - NZ Heral...
- Drug checking group says most users won't take MDMA if it's revealed to be eutylone - NZ Herald
- Queenstown found to be New Zealand's capital for illegal party drug MDMA - NZ Herald
- Festival drug warning: Testing group says MDMA substituted for 'dangerous' cathinones - NZ Hera...
Sgt Martin said police were committed to targeting the supply of drugs in the community, particularly to young people.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"We will continue to identify and target those involved in drug dealing activity.
"Today is a great example of the ongoing work that is being done to keep our young people and wider communities safe by taking illicit drugs off an [alleged] supplier."