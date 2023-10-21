$160K worth of cocaine found in Waimate drugs bust

Police seized drugs and recovered stolen goods after executing a search warrant at a local address.

A 42-year-old woman is due in court this week after a police drugs bust found $160,000 of cocaine in Waimate.

Sergeant Bryan Ennis, of Waimate, this morning said police had seized drugs and recovered stolen goods after executing a search warrant at a local address.

Officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, MDMA and about 320 grams of cocaine, which he said had a street value of about $160,000.

They also recovered “a significant amount” of tradie tools, garden/landscaping equipment and sporting equipment.

Sgt Ennis said the bust came after several weeks of investigation into a local person of interest.

The woman is due to appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday, October 24, facing drugs and dishonesty charges.

Sgt Ennis asked anyone who thought their property may be among the stolen items recovered to contact Waimate police later in the week.