16-year-old girl seriously injured in South Auckland hit-and-run overnight

Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigations into a hit-and-run that happened in Ōtara last night. Photo / NZME

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in South Auckland last night.

Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigations into the incident which happened about 11.12pm on Cobham Cres, Ōtara.

The car involved is described as a grey hatchback.

“The driver of the car [hit the girl and] has then driven away without checking on her,” police said in a statement.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has information, which could help us identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

“If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P052537740. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”


