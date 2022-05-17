Police attended a suspected stabbing in Tawa yesterday. File photo / Bevan Conley

A 15-year-old boy charged after a suspected stabbing in Tawa has appeared in the Youth Court.

The boy, who has automatic name suppression because of his age, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by stabbing or cutting.

One person was seriously injured on Duncan St yesterday and was taken to Wellington Hospital's ICU.

The boy did not enter a plea during his brief appearance today, and was remanded on bail to reappear in court next week.

Judge James Johnston ordered him to remain at his bail address at all times, not to offer violence to anyone, and not to possess any weapons.

"It's very early days, there's a lot that needs to be done. There's a lot that needs to be understood and explored but we'll get to the bottom of it eventually," Judge Johnston said.

A police spokesperson told the Herald there was no risk to the wider public.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter."