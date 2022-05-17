Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in relation to a suspected stabbing on Duncan St in Tawa.

The teenager is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear in the Youth Court later today.

One person was injured during the incident and they are in Wellington Hospital's intensive care unit with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they understood the incident was "unsettling" but it was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter."