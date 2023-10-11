The outpatients and primary care centre at Bay of Islands Hospital, Kawakawa. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Healthcare has taken a step closer to home for Far North residents as the second phase of the Bay of Islands Hospital’s redevelopment has been completed.

The new facilities, which include building an integrated Family Health Centre to accommodate primary health, outpatient, oncology and renal services, as well as a new entry to the hospital, were opened following a blessing in the early hours of this morning.

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tōkerau interim group director of operations Alex Pimm said an after-hours service will be provided by general practice until 10pm seven days a week before the Accident and Medical team take over.

The Ngāti Hine Health Trust will run a primary health service within the hospital. There are also shared open-plan offices, clinical support areas and public spaces, including a security office and plant rooms.

The range of services will ensure access to healthcare and ease of treatment for those in the Bay of Islands rōhe from south of Kawakawa to Kāeo. Previously, many whānau had to travel to Whangārei or Auckland for treatment.

Pita Tipene (Ngāti Hine) said having a local and well-provisioned facility that people don’t have to travel great distances to get to is “absolutely fantastic”.

He added that the facility could boost the local community by providing employment and pathways for young people.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust chief executive Geoff Milner said the redevelopment, which has been ongoing since 2015, was “significant” for rural infrastructure.

“It was only a decade ago that there was a call for the Kawakawa hospital to be closed down. I think the decision to keep the hospital in Kawakawa was a wise decision.”

He said Ngāti Hine Health Trust will be able to provide their expertise for the aid of the entire community and “[it’s] a practical demonstration of partnership, when the Crown works with iwi for the benefit of the community.”

Milner said the site is a “special” one for Ngāti Hine because the land was gifted by them in the 1800s in the hopes of providing healthcare to the area.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust CEO Geoff Milner. Photo / Tania Whyte

Already, Ngāti Hine is in discussions with doctors who have been waiting for the second phase to be completed so they can work under the trust.

Milner celebrated the fact that Kawakawa’s new facilities will add to a list of developments in recent years in Whangārei, Kaitāia, Hokianga and Whangaroa.

He said the redevelopment was down to various leaders from Ngāti Hine Health Trust, Ngāti Hine, local doctors and staff from what was formerly the Northland District Health Board who “sowed the seed”.

The new services will operate alongside phase one’s fully functioning two-storey building that opened in 2018.

The Advocate understands there are three more stages until the redevelopment is complete, including more parking and demolishing old buildings. Te Whatu Ora said the facility is expected to be opened in three stages from October through to November.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.