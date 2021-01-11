14-year-old missing in Christchurch again

Police are once again trying to locate a missing Christchurch teenage girl.
14-year-old Brianna was last seen at her home in the city on January 8.
She is believed to be in the Christchurch area.
Read More
- Christchurch teen missing for more than two weeks found - NZ Herald
- Missing plane: Debris found in Indonesia crash - NZ Herald
- Indonesia jet plane carrying 62 missing on domestic flight, crash reported by fisherman - NZ He...
- Body washes up at Raglan beach, six weeks after missing fisherman fell into water nearby - NZ H...
Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Earlier this month, police launched a public appeal to find Brianna after she had been missing for two weeks.
A police spokeswoman confirmed she was found safe and well the day after the appeal was made.