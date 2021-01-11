14-year-old missing in Christchurch again

14-year-old Brianna has been missing since January 8. Photo / Supplied

Police are once again trying to locate a missing Christchurch teenage girl.

14-year-old Brianna was last seen at her home in the city on January 8.

She is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.

Earlier this month, police launched a public appeal to find Brianna after she had been missing for two weeks.

A police spokeswoman confirmed she was found safe and well the day after the appeal was made.