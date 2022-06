12-year-old Egeliko was last sighted at his home in the Hampstead area of Ashburton at 9pm on Monday. Photo / Supplied

Police are continuing to look for a boy who went missing in Canterbury over the long weekend.

12-year-old Egeliko was last sighted at his home in the Hampstead area of Ashburton at 9pm on Monday.

Police and family have concern for his welfare.

Meanwhile, a missing 16-year-old in Christchurch has been found safe and well.

Anyone who has information as to Egeliko's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220607/6631.