The shocking ordeal began when Waikato Police were called to the Fairfield Bridge in Hamilton about 6.40am on Sunday, March 9, after a person described as a female in her 20s was seen climbing onto the railings.

“Fearing for her safety, police units, including a police boat, responded immediately, and staff attempted to speak to the female. She was unable to give the officers any details and did not have any personal identification on her,” said acting Waikato district commander Superintendent Scott Gemmell.

The Herald understands the girl is autistic and non-verbal.

Police were called to the Fairfield Bridge in Hamilton on Sunday, March 9, after a person described as a female in her 20s was seen climbing on to the railings. Photo / NZME

Police were concerned she was suffering from a mental health episode and took her to Waikato Hospital’s Henry Bennett Centre for assessment.

Gemmell said the young girl got into a patrol car without requiring assistance or force and was not handcuffed at this stage.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, her behaviour caused further concern for her safety and officers made the decision to place her in handcuffs, which was done without force.

“Police arranged for her to be seen by mental health professionals, while continuing to identify her.”

He said a local woman in her early 20s was nominated as a possible identity by police staff, who then sought to confirm this with a mental health service provider who knew the nominated woman.

“Based on their advice and information available to police at the time, police shared their assessment with Waikato Hospital staff, including their rationale for the nominated identity.

“The incorrectly nominated person was not involved in any earlier occurrence and was not being sought by police.”

Health New Zealand deputy chief executive for Te Manawa Taki (Central North Island region) Cath Cronin told the Herald police advised Waikato Hospital staff they had identified the young girl as a missing patient who was subject to community treatment orders under the Mental Health Act.

The young girl, who the Herald understands is autistic, was administered by injection two doses of antipsychotic medication at Henry Bennett Centre at Waikato Hospital. Photo / Michael Craig

She was then admitted to the care of Henry Bennett Centre.

The Herald understands the girl was then injected with two doses of haloperidol, an antipsychotic medicine.

About 6pm – approximately 12 hours after police responded to the bridge incident – a woman reported to police that her 11-year-old daughter was missing.

“Police staff immediately disseminated information about her, including a photo to all staff, as she was considered a vulnerable missing person due to her age and several other factors,” Gemmell said.

“One staff member recognised her as the female who had been picked up from the Fairfield Bridge early that morning, and her family was immediately contacted and advised of her location.”

A family member was then taken by police to the hospital and the child was discharged after a review by a registrar confirmed it was safe for her to leave.

In a statement to the Herald, Cronin said she extended her “sincerest apologies” to the young girl and her family on behalf of Health NZ.

“This is distressing and we are committed to continuing to support them ... I know this would have been a traumatic experience for the young person and their whānau and, once again, we are very sorry.”

Cronin said the top priority was providing the young girl with “appropriate and ongoing care and support” while a high-level review was carried out, which would also draw on independent clinical expertise.

“We want to fully understand what happened and will review every step taken while the young person was in our care, including any medication or treatment given, to try to ensure this never happens again.

“Our staff work extremely hard to provide the best care they can for people coming into our care and are deeply disappointed this young person was incorrectly identified.”

Police also confirmed it was working with Waikato Hospital to review the events that occurred that day “and better understand how the misidentification occurred”.

“We know that the events of that morning were likely distressing for the young girl, and her family ... Our staff acted in the best interests of keeping someone safe; a person they believed needed mental health care,” Gemmell said.

Doocey told the Herald it was an “incredibly distressing set of circumstances”.

“What occurred is not acceptable and my heart goes out to the two young people involved and their families. I am very concerned for the wellbeing of the two young people, and I have asked Health New Zealand for updates on their current condition.”

He and Health Minister Simeon Brown expected to be kept “fully informed” of the outcomes of the investigation.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

