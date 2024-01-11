Toby's Restaurant and Bar has closed after 100 years of serving customers. Photo / Facebook

One of New Zealand’s oldest restaurants has closed after 100 years with a broken heart emoji on Facebook alerting patrons to its demise.

Toby’s Restaurant & Bar, in the west Auckland village of Titirangi, closed this week with owners citing Covid debt, multiple burglaries and economic downturn as contributing factors.

In an emotional post on its Facebook page, co-owner Mike Simpkins said the past few years had been a rollercoaster.

“The burden of Covid debt, four burglaries in 14 months, severe staff shortages and the latest downturn in the economy has been more than the company can bear.

“There have also been some unforgettable and incredible events that took place within those walls.”

The old bistro-style restaurant opened in 1924, serving as a venue for weddings, milestone birthdays and anniversaries.

News of the closure prompted customers to share memories and pay tribute to the restaurant that was described as a Titirangi “institution”.

Lynette Kitchen wrote: “I grew up in the area, my friends and family had their 21st, their weddings, celebrated the births of their children, even one couple renewed their vows there after being married 50 years. My grandparents celebrated their golden anniversary there.

“I planned to have my 80th there this year, it’s been a big part of the community since I was born. I for one will miss it.”

Others recounted birthdays and celebrations, favourite meals and remembered stories from elderly relatives who had worked at the restaurant.

In July, the restaurant was burgled with offenders smashing through the front door and stealing about 50 bottles of alcohol.

Footage from July when two offenders smashed their way into Toby's Restaurant & Bar and stole bottles of liquor.

It was the fourth burglary in 14 months. Simpkins said at the time that it was hard to keep the doors open and that closure would mean the loss of about a dozen jobs.

It was decided to keep the restaurant open through Christmas but rising costs were the final straw.

In their Facebook post, the owners thanked the community for its support over the past 100 years.

“We want to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to the amazing locals and loyal customers who have supported Toby’s throughout this challenging journey. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

