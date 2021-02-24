10-year-old schoolboy missing overnight on Auckland's North Shore

North Shore schoolboy Filianga Fakatava is missing, with police and family appealing for information about his whereabouts. Photo / Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a 10-year-old Auckland schoolboy after he did not come home from a North Shore shopping centre last night.

Filianga Fakatava was reported missing after leaving the Northcote Shopping Centre and failing to return home.

Family and police were today asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward, wanting to make sure he was safe.

People were asked to call 111 if they saw him.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210224/0265 or send a private Facebook message.