$10 million frozen: Ten people arrested across Auckland in money laundering probe

12 search warrants have been executed in Auckland today by police as part of a money laundering probe. Photo / file

Police have carried out 12 search warrants across Auckland this morning making ten arrests and frozen more than $10 million in assets - including luxury homes.

The action comes as part of an investigation by the Financial Crime Group into money laundering and other offences.

Detective inspector Lloyd Schmid said this is the third in a trilogy of operations run in 2020 and 2021.

The three operations have seen a total of $21m in assets frozen and 28 people arrested.

There are no gang links among any of those arrested today.

The age range of those arrested today is 32-70 years-old.

The 10 offenders arrested will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow and next Tuesday.

"Police will allege that this money-laundering operation was running out of a...foreign exchange business operating within the Auckland CBD," Schmid says.

"Police will allege that those funds being laundered were helping to fund the importation of illegal drugs into New Zealand.

The funds were also generated by these individuals and organised crime groups involved in the manufacture and supply of drugs, theft, and fraud-related offending.

"Our enquiries to date indicate that funds were being laundered and sent offshore by those involved in this operation to settle payment for illicit drugs and other illicit commodities being sent to our country.

All three of the investigations have targeted high-end money launders operating across Auckland city.

"When we talking about money laundering, we talk about these funds that have been generated from illegal activity such as the importation, manufacture, sale and supply of controlled drugs, theft, fraud-related offending."

This is a timely reminder for anyone involved in this sort of activity that money laundering is not a victimless crime"

Schmid said the investigation so far hasn't established a link to any recognised gangs in New Zealand.