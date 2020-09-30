A person with serious injuries has been flown to Whanganui Hospital after a crash south of Pātea.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10.30am on Patea Rd, part of State Highway 3 between Waverley and Pātea.

A St John spokesman said one person in a serious condition has been flown to Whanganui Hospital .

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Advertisement

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand referred queries to the police as the lead emergency service.

More to come.