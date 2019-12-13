Mount Vesuvius, Krakatoa, Mount Pinatubo, Tarawera, Ruapehū … some of the world's deadliest volcanic disasters have been joined by Monday's tragedy on Whakaari/White Island in the Bay of Plenty. The eruption has secured a place

Living in the Taupō Volcanic Zone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Alert Levels and Eruptions

Whakaari/White Island History

Legends of Whakaari/White Island

Previous Whakaari Eruptions - GNS Science