

David Jones Motors (DJM) has revealed its deep love of motorsport by crossing codes to support a Whanganui two-wheel talent.

The Whanganui motor vehicle dealer has recognised the rising star that is motorcycle racer Richie Dibben as he consolidates his second season in the Formula 2 Supersport 600cc class.

Dibben is a former multiple Suzzuki Series motard champion, who has been raising eyebrows at the ASBK Australian Superbike Championships, where he is using the Motorsports TV Supersport (600cc) class as practice for upcoming series in New Zealand.

DJM has gifted Dibben and his Barracks Bar/Total Span-sponsored race team a 2019 Nissan Navara as a workhorse during his upcoming Suzuki Series and National Championship campaign.

DJM dealer principal Gareth Jones and general manager Nissan division Richard Jones say the company is simply sport mad, especially motorsport mad, and keen to acknowledge and support talent.

"We support the community that supports us. It's our way of giving back. Richie is a very talented rider going places and we want to support that," the Jones brothers said.

Dibben said the twin-cab Nissan Navara ute would provide the grunt needed to tow the large, 7m-long racing team trailer.

"Big ups to David Jones Motors," Dibben said.

"This ute will come in really handy moving all our racing gear from meeting to meeting. They're good guys and even sponsor the Barracks Sports Bar courtesy van - they love their sport."

Dibben's final foray into Australian championship company for the year is the seventh and final round of the ASBK Superbike Championship at Motorsport Park in Sydney on November 1-3.