Every now and then you see a really powerful show. It might not be big, it might not have all the gimmicks and fancy effects of big musical productions but its production values are solid and it touches you deeply.

Jason Te Mete's award-winning play Little Black Bitch is that show, but the title does little for the production itself. The reference to the "black dog" of depression is obvious but the loaded use of the word in the current context can skew one's initial impressions.

This is an intelligent, moving and essential story that follows Rangi (charmingly evoked by Poroaki McDonald) who is coming to terms with his friend Matiu's recent death. Matiu's dog Toto is on the loose and supposedly took off with his owner's last words, but things are not always what they seem.

The dog (played magnificently by Akina Edmonds who turns in a phenomenal performance) soon seems to usher in the worst of Rangi's demons - transforming the kind, charming and creative teenager into an angry, disturbed and frustrated young man. These demons are joined by Rangi's loving aunty Marie (Bronwyn Turei), Matiu's dad Tommy (Matu Ngaropo), his school mates George (Vincent Farane) and T.K (Ihaka Kelly) and teacher Whaea Paula (Te Ao O Hinepehinga).

The set is circular with a huge tree at the epicentre whose branches hangs protectively over the cast and the lighting (clunky at the start) effectively creates ambience and atmosphere.

All the performers are excellent. Turei's character, as aunty to her beloved nephew, is multifaceted and enduring; Ngaropo is still reeling from his son's death but is committed to making every effort to whakamana (empower). Farane, Kelly and Paula's performances add hilarity to what becomes evident is a very close-knit little community.

The use of waiata and varying styles of choreography throughout the show are highlights. Hemi Kelly's te reo Māori lyrics and Finn Scholes' sound come together beautifully to lend themselves to the mix of humour, narrative, physicality and dance that make contemporary Māori theatre so much more than just a play.

Little Black Bitch runs two hours (with a 20-minute interval) but releasing yourself and any expectations will allow for an uplifting experience created by a incredibly talented writer/director and unfaltering performers.

What: Little Black Bitch

When & Where: TAPAC, Wednesday, March 11 – Saturday, March 14