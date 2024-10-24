This has become a key event in the Palmy calendar, and this year’s event certainly did not disappoint.

It was a blast to have Labour’s Deputy Leader Carmel Sepuloni and the Rainbow Caucus in town to experience Aotearoa’s biggest drag show.

We had a great time browsing stalls and enjoying performances at the Rainbow Fair, before heading along to enjoy a fabulous evening show.

It was another huge success – congratulations to all involved. Next year’s Drag Fest will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, so mark it in your diaries.

In her role as Labour’s Pacific Peoples Spokesperson, I was fortunate to have Carmel Sepuloni join me and our local Fijian community for a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate Fijian Language Week.

I’m incredibly proud of the vibrant, diverse, multi-cultural community we are fortunate to be a part of here in Palmerston North. Pacific Language Weeks are an opportunity to celebrate and learn more about these cultures that make up part of our local community.

One of the most enjoyable parts of my role as your local MP is meeting constituents, and it’s always extra special to congratulate those celebrating special milestones.

It was a huge privilege to present flowers to Palmerston North local Aileen Kars to mark her 111th birthday in September. Aileen is the oldest living New Zealander, and has spent her life here in Manawatū.

I was also fortunate to wish her a happy birthday in Parliament, further acknowledging Aileen and this outstanding milestone.

After more than four years of building work, I was honoured to cut the ribbon as Wesley Broadway Church re-opened. I’m sure many locals have been watching the progress over this time – the building’s interior balances some new features integrated amongst some traditional aspects that have also been retained.

There was such warmth at the opening – thank you to Rev Ian Boddy and Rev Sesipa Mausia for inviting me to participate at this important event for our community.

I’ll be holding my final Coffee and Politics event for this year on Thursday 28 November at Focal Point Cinema and Café on Cuba Street. All are welcome – please keep an eye on my Facebook page or contact my office for more information.