Ricky Beirao on stage as Rhubarb Rouge at Palmy Drag Fest.

The event attracts drag performers from throughout New Zealand and some from abroad — alter-egos with names like Spankie Jackzon, Kita Mean, Ruby Dax, and Hannah Conda.

If some of those names sound familiar, it’s because they starred in television show RuPaul’s Drag Race, while Spankie is a contestant in Celebrity Treasure Island 2024.

Spankie Jackzon won RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in 2022. She returns to perform at Palmy Drag Fest.

Beiroa said people were beginning to understand that drag was a form of artistic expression.

“We are proud to be an approachable, safe and recognisable part of the rainbow community. The more people and organisations that can get behind the truth of drag and what we represent, then the harder it is for people to try and misrepresent our intentions, our special culture and the community we represent,” he said.

“We are performers and while some of our performances might be a little cheeky, it is no different to any other form of live theatre.”

“Is it rude and crude? No. It’s an art form. It can take hours to get made up. It’s expensive.”

Drag Fest is returning to Palmerston North.

“A lot of people might think it’s something sexual. It’s not. We might be cheeky. We might be sexy, but it’s not sexual. It’s not different to going to a circus and watching someone dressed up as a clown.

Palmy Drag Fest has sold out every year since it started in 2021. There was a sell-out crowd of 1300 for the main show at Regent on Broadway last year. More than 20 performers are set to take the stage this year.

“Our reputation has started to do the work for us and we’ve been approached by international queens who have heard about the show and want to be part of it,” he said.

Beirao as Rhubarb Rouge will again host a festival that he said was for everyone, “whether you’re a curious first-timer or a seasoned fan”.

“Drag is for everyone,” he said.

“Every year, we see new faces becoming part of the drag family, and we love it. Allies, newbies and drag devotees alike come along, sing, dance, and celebrate with the rainbow community.”

Drag Fest had the support of Palmerston North City Council. Beirao estimated more than 40% of tickets for the main event were sold outside Manawatū.

Hugo Grrrl on stage at Palmy Drag Fest.

The week-long event includes a fair, drag bingo, drag brunch and drag storytime, culminating on Saturday night with a full-length Drag Show production at Regent on Broadway.

“It’s a massive party and there’s nothing like watching people voguing down the aisles,” he said.

“The queens are coming and they’re bringing the glamour, the glitter and all the fierce fabulousness you can handle.”

Beirao moved to Melbourne in his late teens for a few years and kept his penchant for drag going on his return to New Zealand.

“Drag is huge in Australia. It’s an industry over there. Especially in Sydney. There’s a show every week. It’s just part of their culture. Think ... Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” he said.

He initially moved to New Zealand from Brazil when he was 13, and had always loved performing and dressing up after being introduced to it by a friend.

He said he was lucky to have a supportive mother growing up who said “go for it”, and still helps him make clothes.

“I remember when I was little and wanted to play with dolls. She never discouraged it,” he said.

Becoming his alter-ego Rhubarb Rouge allowed him to be “more outspoken, more out there, the life of the party, whereas Ricky is a lot more reserved, Saturday night at home by himself with some KFC and Netflix”.

The festival runs from October 2 to October 6. For more information go to www.palmydrag.com.