Spankie Jackzon performing at Regent On Boradway at Palmy Drag Fest last year.
The organiser of New Zealand’s biggest drag festival is proud it continues to be staged in a part of the country that has rural roots and still a little bit “old school”.
Palmerston North is again hosting the cultural phenomenon that is Palmy Drag Fest and organiser Ricky Beirao, aka Rhubarb Rouge, said the city continued to embrace an event that had become “a beacon of inclusivity and community spirit”.
“The support we’ve received is overwhelming,” he said.
“You get the odd person on socials that says you’re going to burn in hell, or why not hold a straight fest? But overall there is great community acceptance.”
Now in its fourth year, it continues to grow and is an iconic event on the Manawatū events calendar.
“We are proud to be an approachable, safe and recognisable part of the rainbow community. The more people and organisations that can get behind the truth of drag and what we represent, then the harder it is for people to try and misrepresent our intentions, our special culture and the community we represent,” he said.
“We are performers and while some of our performances might be a little cheeky, it is no different to any other form of live theatre.”
“Is it rude and crude? No. It’s an art form. It can take hours to get made up. It’s expensive.”
“A lot of people might think it’s something sexual. It’s not. We might be cheeky. We might be sexy, but it’s not sexual. It’s not different to going to a circus and watching someone dressed up as a clown.
Palmy Drag Fest has sold out every year since it started in 2021. There was a sell-out crowd of 1300 for the main show at Regent on Broadway last year. More than 20 performers are set to take the stage this year.
“Our reputation has started to do the work for us and we’ve been approached by international queens who have heard about the show and want to be part of it,” he said.
Beirao as Rhubarb Rouge will again host a festival that he said was for everyone, “whether you’re a curious first-timer or a seasoned fan”.
“Drag is for everyone,” he said.
“Every year, we see new faces becoming part of the drag family, and we love it. Allies, newbies and drag devotees alike come along, sing, dance, and celebrate with the rainbow community.”
Drag Fest had the support of Palmerston North City Council. Beirao estimated more than 40% of tickets for the main event were sold outside Manawatū.
He said he was lucky to have a supportive mother growing up who said “go for it”, and still helps him make clothes.
“I remember when I was little and wanted to play with dolls. She never discouraged it,” he said.
Becoming his alter-ego Rhubarb Rouge allowed him to be “more outspoken, more out there, the life of the party, whereas Ricky is a lot more reserved, Saturday night at home by himself with some KFC and Netflix”.
The festival runs from October 2 to October 6. For more information go to www.palmydrag.com.